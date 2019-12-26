Putin doesn't get enough sleep

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he managed to sleep for only four to five hours lately, which was not “enough” for him, according to a broadcast on the Russia-24 tv Channel.

The remarks were made during a break in the Night Hockey League match which took place on Red Square on 25 December and featured Vladimir Putin playing alongside the country’s Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and some legendary Russian hockey players.

“I did not get enough sleep in the last week. I slept little – four-five hours. Not enough”, Sputnik cited the president as saying.

The game ended with 8 to 5 score in favour of Putin’s team.