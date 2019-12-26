Novak reveals when Russia can complete Nord Stream-2 construction

Russia can finish the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany within a couple of months, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

“If Allseas fails to complete the project within the framework of the U.S. Treasury’s explanation, we have the possibility of completing it using our own funds,” he said.

“For this, it will be necessary to carry out several additional organizational operations. I think that within a few months this work will be done,” Interfax cited Novak as saying.

The minitser confirmed that the pipeline will be launched in 2020, as only slightly less than 160 km of pipes remain to be laid.