‘They’ll soon demand we stop breathing’: Moscow slams Nord Stream 2 sanctions, says US hinders economic growth

The US, a country with a mammoth national debt, is trying to prevent others from growing their economies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following actions taking aim at the Russo-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lashed out at the US’ crippling sanctions regarding the pipeline this Friday.

“A state with a $22-trillion national debt prohibits creditworthy countries to develop the real sector of their economies!” she wrote in a Facebook post, adding that the “American ideology of living on loan has not withstood global competition.”

"They will soon demand we stop breathing immediately. And many will obey, after all," she noted.

Russia “has implemented, and will continue to implement, its economic projects regardless of any sanctions,” but the whole affair will show whether European countries are ready to sacrifice their own energy interests for those of the US, the Foreign Ministry added later in a statement.