Why Armenia denies the existence of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh

Recently Armenian propaganda has noticeably intensified when it comes to the issue of denying the existence of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh, characterizing it as artificially created. But, according to the documents of the 1989 All-Union Census, over a quarter of the population of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast were ethnic Azerbaijanis, and only 10% of ethnic Armenians lived in Shusha. That's why the denial of existence of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh can only be explained by nationalistic policy towards internally displaced persons of the former autonomy with the aim to justify aggression against civilian population of the occupied regions around Karabakh.

Recognition of existence of the Azerbaijani community will destroy the myth that Karabakh originally belonged to Armenia and Armenian world. For many years, Armenian propaganda built the concept of the “holy fight of the people for historical justice”, which was supposed to consolidate fragmented Armenians and nationalize interests of the diaspora, subjugating them to nationalist mythos. Recognition of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh brings discord to established view of the Armenian residents about the goals and methods of this "holy fight", prompting people to ask uncomfortable questions regarding the Armenian propaganda. In the event of such developments, already weak position of Armenian diplomacy risks being left without the support of diaspora, which doesn't want to support the facts of aggression and be sponsor of the regime responsible for war crimes during the Karabakh war.

Meanwhile, the participation of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh in the settlement of the conflict can significantly accelerate the negotiation process. This applies to public diplomacy, which is able to contribute to the preparation of peoples for peace. One of the key factors in resolving the crisis remains overcoming the ideological barriers imposed by Armenian propaganda on the people of Armenia and Karabakh. However, the self-proclaimed regime is extremely jealous of the contacts of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Karabakh. The local political elite fears criticism from the Armenians of Karabakh, which will arise as a result of cultural contacts and a rethinking of reality existing on the territory of the unrecognized republic.

For modern Armenian ideology, recognition of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh is tantamount to recognition of the fact of aggression in Karabakh. Armenian diplomacy will have to answer the question of how it turned out that Karabakh residents of Azerbaijani origin are forced to defend their right to be recognized outside the region of residence, especially if we take into account the borders of the self-proclaimed republic. Accordingly, this will be followed by the recognition of the fact that the policy of Armenia impedes the realization of the right to self-determination provided for in the UN Charter. It will become clear to everyone that in 1989 the leadership of the Armenian SSR, grossly violating the norms of international and Soviet law, adopted an illegal decision on the accession of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomy of the Azerbaijan SSR to the republic.

Adhering to the opinion that even the term “Azerbaijani community of Karabakh” does not exist, the Armenian side turns a blind eye to the facts of violation of the rights of thousands of representatives of the Azerbaijani community in respect of whom ethnic cleansing was carried out. By the way, Armenia itself does not recognize the illegal regime. This once again confirms that the position of Yerevan on the issue of legitimizing the occupation is nothing more than political profanity.

The occupied Karabakh, together with its inhabitants, has long been held hostage to Armenian politics. According to a number of Armenian experts, if the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh is recognized, it will in fact be equated with the leadership of a self-proclaimed regime that will lose its monopoly on power. This will predictably lead to a split within the ruling elite of Armenia due to the loss of confidence in the validity of its claims to power. In this case, Nagorno-Karabakh could destroy Armenia as an independent state, since the outcome of the political crisis will be unpredictable.