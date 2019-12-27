U.S. contemplates information warfare to counter Russia - media

The United States is working on information warfare tactics that could be used to counter possible Russia's interference in the 2020 election, The Washington Post writes citing current and former U.S. officials.



According to the newspaper, U.S. military cyber officials are developing information warfare tactics that could be deployed against senior Russian officials and oligarchs if Moscow tries to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections.



One option being explored by U.S. Cyber Command would target senior leadership and Russian elites, though probably not President Vladimir Putin, which would be considered too provocative, the officials added.