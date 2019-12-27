Fired Boeing CEO may get $39 million payout

Fired Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg may walk away from the company with a $39 million severance package.

Muilenburg has compensation benefits that range between $30million and $39million, according to company filings accessed by The Telegraph.

The decision to fire Muilenburg followed a recent announcement that Boeing would suspend production of its best-selling 737 Max model from January.



The board’s current chairman David Calhoun will officially take over as CEO on January 13.