Peskov reveals how Putin celebrates New Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin prefers to celebrate New Year together with his family and friends, if his working schedule allows, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the head of state celebrated New Year in many parts of Russia. "I remember him celebrating New Year in Khabarovsk," he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"But when there are no working trips on his schedule, he always prefers to do it at home, together with his family and friends. And he does it modestly," TASS cited Peskov as saying.