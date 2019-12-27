Libya makes request for Turkey's military support - media

Libya’s internationally recognized government has formally requested from Turkey "air, ground and sea" military support to fend off an offensive of eastern forces to take the capital Tripoli, a Tripoli official said.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier his country will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month, Reuters reported.

On December 12, military commander Khalifa Haftar announced that he had ordered his militants to launch a “decisive battle” to capture Tripoli. In April, Haftar's forces launched a military campaign to capture the capital from the internationally recognized government but have so far failed to progress beyond the city’s outskirts.