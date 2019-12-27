Kremlin assesses Zurabishvili's Normandy format proposal

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov doubts that negotiations similar to the Normandy format can help improve Russian-Georgian relations.

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that Tbilisi could carry on a dialogue similar to the Normandy format with Moscow. In her view, the multilateral format is better, because Georgia is unable to conduct negotiations alone and needs support.



Peskov said that the Normandy format is unique and was formed proceeding from the need to resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict. "While here the issue at hand is bilateral relations between Russia and Georgia, which, unfortunately, leave a lot to be desired now, putting it mildly," he noted.



The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the deterioration of relations between Moscow and Tbilisi had been triggered by "very unfriendly and aggressive policy and hostile acts by the then Georgian leadership." "Therefore, the structure of the problems is clearly different, each of them should have its own format," TASS cited him as saying.