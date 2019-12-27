Poetry night held at Baku branch of Sechenov University on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

A poetry night has been held at the Baku branch of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University yesterday on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.



Addressing the event, Rector of the Baku branch of the University, professor Aziz Aliyev thanked Leyla Aliyeva for her valuable contribution to increasing students’ interest in poetry.



In her remarks, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the important role of physicians.



The students of the Baku branch of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University then recited poems by Leyla Aliyeva, and their own poems as well.



In addition, Leyla Aliyeva presented her books to the students and posed for photographs together with the event participants.