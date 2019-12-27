Trump searching for next secretary of state?

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed candidates for the post of Secretary of State to replace Mike Pompeo with lawmakers and other officials, The Washington Post reported.



According to the newspaper, the person most often mentioned to succeed Pompeo is national security adviser Robert O’Brien. The other main contender at this point is Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The other names often mentioned are State Department envoy to Iran Brian Hook, as well as Sens. Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton.

Trump has also asked people what they think about Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell becoming secretary of state.



Time reported earlier that Pompeo may run for Senate next year have been in Washington for a long time. Pompeo previously denied this.