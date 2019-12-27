Lavrov on future of Nord Stream-2

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline will be built despite the U.S. sanctions.

According to him, the European side sees its commercial advantages from the construction of the gas pipeline.

Lavrov also noted that the U.S. is rudely meddling in the European business affairs by introducing sanctions against the pipeline project.



"The construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline is close to completion, which is why its opponents have intensified their attempts to derail the project. Adding sanctions to US 2020 defence bill is a rude and cynical interference in European business affairs," he said.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that this bill is not protecting European energy security, but promoting US liquefied natural gas on the European market.



"This is a blatant example of unfair competition and politicisation of the energy field," Sputnik cited the diplomat as saying.