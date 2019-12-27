Ilham Aliyev offers condolences over Almaty plane crash

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the plane crash that took place this morning near Almaty, the presidential press service informed.



"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a plane crash near the city of Almaty," the letter reads.



"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who were killed, and wish those injured recovery," the Azerbaijani leader said.

A Bek Air plane en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff. There were 95 passengers and five crewmembers onboard. According to the latest reports, 12 people were killed in the crash, including the plane’s captain, and 49 people were taken to hospitals, 18 of them in a serious condition.