Plane en route from Baghdad makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don

The Iraqi Airways plane en route from Baghdad to Minsk has made an emergency landing at Platov Airport in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to technical reasons, the airport’s press service said.

"The plane landed at 11.18 a.m. Moscow Time due to technical reasons," TASS cited a spokesperson as saying.

Earlier, a source in regional emergencies services told TASS that the Airbus A321 plane of Iraq’s largest carrier, the Iraqi Airways, had safely landed after ‘autopilot failure.’

