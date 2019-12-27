Cargo ship collides into Istanbul coast

The Bosporus was closed for navigation due to an incident with the Liberian-flagged Songa Iridium cargo ship.



The cargo ship heading from Odessa to Istanbul collided with shore, according to the NTV Channel.

"Songra Iridium, with 19 crew and a guiding pilot captain, sent out a signal of mechanical failure at 12:00 (4am ET) and hit the shore near the Rumelihisar district at 12:13 (4:13 am ET)," CNN cited the statement as saying.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the incident is under investigation.