Beechcraft manufacturing plant explodes in Wichita, Kansas, injuring 15

More than a dozen people were injured Friday in an explosion at a Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing plant in Kansas that caused part of a building to collapse, according to officials, NBC News reports.

A 3-inch nitrogen line ruptured, causing the 8 a.m. explosion at the Wichita plant, Sedgwick County fire chief Daniel Wegner said during a morning news conference. The rupture only affected Plant 3, although a second vessel was damaged and venting nitrogen gas, according to a Sedgwick County press release.

There were 15 injuries. One injury was potentially serious.

John Gallagher, the county’s emergency services director, said 11 people were taken to nearby hospitals and four were treated at the scene. No one was killed, and James Fromme, a chief for the Wichita Fire Department, said there were no reports of anyone trapped in the building.