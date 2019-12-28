Ex-MP of Kyrgyzstan Meerbek Miskenbaev taken into custody on suspicion of hostage taking, coup attempt

The Pervomaiskiy district court sustained the motion of the investigation to take ex-MP Meerbek Miskenbaev into the remand prison, AKIPress reports.

He will be held there until 9 February 2020.

He is accused of organization of disorders on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village and hostage taking after failed storming of the residence of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev, attempted violent seizure of power.