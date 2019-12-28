UN General Assembly adopts Russian resolution on fighting cybercrime

The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a Russian-sponsored resolution on fighting cybercrime despite US objections, The Nation reports.

The resolution - "Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes" - was approved with a vote of 79 states for and 60 states against, with 33 abstentions.

The document calls for establishing a committee of experts from throughout the world to draft an international convention to fight the criminal use of information and communications technologies.

The UN's Third Committee had earlier passed the Russian initiative on 18 November.