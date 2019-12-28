US Must Not Meddle In Nord Stream 2 Project - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a European affair, and the United States must not interfere in this project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Sputnik reports.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which envisages sanctions against Nord Stream 2 among others. The Swiss company of Allseas stopped to lay the pipes amid the threat of the US restrictions.

"If the Nord Stream 2 had somehow affected the US territory, I would have understood discussions of Washington's possible involvement in these issues. This is an exclusively European matter. No one must meddle in that, except the nations involved in the project due to geographical and financial aspects," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.