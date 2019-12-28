Preliminary Tests Of Russia's S-500 Air Defense System To Start In 2020 - Deputy Minister

Preliminary tests of the new-generation S-500 air defense missile system to begin in 2020, while its first deliveries are planned to start in 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said, Sputnik reports.

"Next year, we plan to start preliminary tests of the S-500 air defense missile system, the first production model is planned to be delivered in 2025," Krivoruchko told Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.