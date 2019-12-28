Moscow weather sets historical record in December

December 2019 is the warmest in the history of meteorological observations in Moscow, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets said.

According to him, this December broke the 2006 record: the average temperature now is +1.3 °C comparing to + 1.2 °C 13 years ago.

"While this is preliminary data, we are waiting for the end of December," RIA Novosti quotes the weather forecaster as saying.