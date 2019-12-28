Crimea condemns reconnaissance flight of US drone near peninsula borders
Co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of Crimea, Roman Chegrinets, called insolence flights of an American drone near Russian borders.
"Such flights are arrogance that demonstrates the duplicity and hypocrisy of US foreign policy," he said.
He added that Washington should be more concerned with its internal problems and issues rather than gather information near the borders of Crimea.
