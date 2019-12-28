Main » News

State Duma condemns Priestayko saying ”Germany depends on Russia”

State Duma condemns Priestayko saying ”Germany depends on Russia”

State Duma deputy Igor Anansky criticised Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Pristayko for his opinion on Nord Stream-2.

Earlier, Priestayko declared Germany’s “energy dependence” on Russia. According to him, Berlin hopes to build a gas pipeline "to make the gas flow through Ukraine more independent." At the same time, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that Russia remains a source of gas. If Moscow ”decides to cut supplies, the Baltic Sea pipelines will immediately be empty," he noted.

825 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Instagram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars