State Duma condemns Priestayko saying ”Germany depends on Russia”

State Duma deputy Igor Anansky criticised Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Pristayko for his opinion on Nord Stream-2.

Earlier, Priestayko declared Germany’s “energy dependence” on Russia. According to him, Berlin hopes to build a gas pipeline "to make the gas flow through Ukraine more independent." At the same time, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that Russia remains a source of gas. If Moscow ”decides to cut supplies, the Baltic Sea pipelines will immediately be empty," he noted.