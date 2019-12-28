Putin raises minimum wage

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law on increasing the minimum wage by 850 rubles starting next year to 12,130 rubles per month. The relevant document is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

"To set the minimum wage in the amount of 12,130 rubles per month starting January 1, 2020,” the document reads.

According to the law, the minimum wage set in the amount of 12,130 rubles per month covers the living wage for the second quarter of 2019.