Skater Anna Shcherbakova won the gold of the Russian Championship in women's single skating. The competitions were held in Krasnoyarsk.

The 15-year-old skater scored 261.87 points (79.93 for the short program + 181.94 for the free program). Alena Kostornaya became the second (259.83 - 89.86 + 169.97), Alexander Trusova won bronze (226.34 - 76.46 + 149.88).