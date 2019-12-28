Sevastopol managed to spend only 60% of national projects budget
Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said that the region, according to the results of the outgoing year, completed the national projects by 60%.
“80% of the money was spent, 60% of projects implemented,” he explained.
According to him, it was not possible to conclude contracts for the construction of two sports facilities and to carry out a number of smaller projects, such as the construction of sports grounds on time.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe