Russian specialists are working to increase the maximum speed of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal and 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missiles to more than 10 Machs, the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Alexey Krivoruchko said.

According to him, samples of hypersonic weapons are being created for use with the Kinzhal air carrier and Zircon land and marine carrier.