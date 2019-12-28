Stavropol region engages in snail farming

In the Stavropol Territory, the first snail farm in the region began to operate. According to the head of the Snail Garden farm, Artem Khramov, it is planned to collect about 5 tons of snails at the experimental farm.

"This year we launched our production of snail growing. At the moment, the snail growth cycle is over, we are collecting them and plan to get about 5 tons of live snail. The snail is being harvested for the first time in the region," he said.