Kokov awards physicians, farmers, athletes and teachers of Kabardino-Balkaria

In Kabardino-Balkaria, the head of the republic, Kazbek Kokov, presented 58 employees of agriculture, healthcare system, education, science, sports and other spheres with state awards, the press service of the head of the region reported.

The award ceremony was held in the Pillar Hall of the Government House. "58 people - agriculture, healthcare, education, science, sports, culture workers, representatives of law enforcement agencies, rescue services, energy sector, media, and prominent public figures - received the highest award,” the report reads.