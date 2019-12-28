Most popular Russian cities among tourists

Most of the tourists surveyed by travel services visited one or two Russian cities in the outgoing year, Ostrovok.ru reports.

More than 5,000 users of social networks participated in the study. They were asked how many Russian cities they managed to visit over the past year.

“One or two” - 28% of respondents answered.

One out of five (21%) said that in the past year he managed to visit three or four Russian cities. About 14% of the respondents visited five or seven Russian cities during the year.