In 2020, the state-owned corporation Roscosmos plans to carry out about 50 space launches.

This year, Russia conducted 25 space launches: 13 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, 8 from Plesetsk, one from Vostochny and three from Kourou.

In early 2019, the CEO of the state corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, told President Vladimir Putin that it was planned to carry out 45 space launches, RIA Novosti reports.