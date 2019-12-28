Justice and Development Party to ask Turkish Parliament to approve Libyan military assistance

On December 30, the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, intends to send the government’s mandate for military assistance to Libya for consideration by the parliament, the media reports with a reference to a source in the AK Party.

He also did not rule out that voting on this topic could take place on Thursday, January 2. Moreover, it was previously expected that the mandate could be approved by parliamentarians on either January 7 or 8, after the holidays, TASS reports.