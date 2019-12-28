Sokolniki opens Mountain Jews center

During the Hanukkah a large community center of the Association of Mountain Jews of Moscow was opened in Sokolniki park. This is the first religious and cultural center of Mountain Jews in Russia, which introduces culture, tradition and language of this group. In addition to traditional study programs, people will be able to celebrate Jewish holidays and study sacred texts in Sokolniki. Moscow government, at the request of trustees of this community God Nisanov, Zarakh Iliev and the STMEGI charitable foundation allocated a building for national and cultural center of Mountain Jews, which includes synagogue, library, banquet hall and rooms for lectures.

Herman Zakharyaev, President of the SEMEGI International Foundation, emphasized that the center was created for all Jews and everyone can find something interesting there.

Grand opening began with cutting of the red ribbon, which was done by patrons of the center - Gor Nisanov, Zarakh Iliev and Herman Zakharyaev, after which Gor Nisanov placed mezuzah with a piece of Torah, guarding the home of every Orthodox Jew.

Honorary guests and numerous representatives of the Jewish community gathered for the holiday, went around all the halls and expressed admiration for the center, then guests of the event participated in a festive program and watched presentation film about Mountain Jews.

The event was also attended by political and public figures. Official part of the opening ceremony was kicked off by Chief Rabbi of Russia Berl Lazar, President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia Alexander Boroda, Chief Rabbi of Moscow and Chairman of the Council of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt, Director of the Management Department of the Ministry of Education of Russia, Chargé d'Affaires of Israel Yakov Livne, Head of the Department for Cooperation with Religious Organizations of the Office of President of the Russian Federation on Domestic Politics Evgeny Eremin.

The center is currently ready to receive everyone, however it will officially begin its work only after the New Year.