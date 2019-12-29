Iran Launches Naval Drills With Russia, China Amid Tensions With U.S.

Iran’s navy has launched its first joint maneuvers with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, Radio Liberty reports citing Iranian state TV.

"The message of this exercise is peace, friendship, and lasting security through cooperation and unity...and its result will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated," Iranian Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said on state television.

Speaking on December 28, the deputy commander of Iran's army for coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, said that joint maritime maneuvers between Iran, Russia, and China will be continued in the future as such drills demonstrate "Iran's naval authority" in the northern Indian Ocean.

Russia, meanwhile, called the event “an unprecedented” example of naval cooperation.

Officials in Tehran and Beijing had earlier announced that the maneuvers would run from December 27-30 in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman.

The exercise was launched from the southeastern port city of Chahbahar in the Gulf of Oman and near the border with Pakistan.