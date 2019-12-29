Erdogan's party to submit to parliament mandate to send troops to Libya

The Justice and Development Party of Turkey, chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan, intends to submit to parliament a mandate to send troops to Libya, News.am reports citing TASS.

A source from Erdogan's party did not rule out Thursday's voting in this regard.

Erdogan has said that in early January he would ask the Turkish parliament for permission to send troops to Liby to support the Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj. The actions of the Turkish side are directed against the troops of General Khalifa Haftar. Meanwhile, the Libyan National Army command claims that its units are only 10 kilometers from the center of Tripoli. Haftar’s troops have already taken some important positions in the south of the capital, including the decommissioned international airport and military base.

After the overthrow of Gaddafi's regime and his assassination in 2011, there are a struggle for power between various factions. This conflict led to the civil war, which continues to this day, and the actual dual power in the country. With the support of the UN, a government of national accord was created under the leadership of Fayez al-Sarraj to stop the bloodshet.

There is a national parliament - the House of Representatives in the east of the country, in Tobruk, which considers itself to be true power and does not agree with the policy of Sarraj.

Parliament in Tobruk appoints General Haftar as commander of the Libyan National Army. Heading the rebel army, Haftar took control of part of the territories in the south and east of the country, including several large oil fields, and from April 2019 launched an offensive on Tripoli. The Libyan general is supported by Egypt, the UA and Russia.