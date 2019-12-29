Italy PM accuses opposition of “insidious” political behavior

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte appointed two ministers who will replace the minister of education Lorenzo Fioramonti, News.am reports.

He also divided the ministry into two parts: Lucia Azzolina will head the new ministry for schools, while Gaetano Manfredi will be the minister for universities and research, Reuters reported.

Conte also presented an ambitious agenda for the next year, and it will include justice reforms.

In a three-hour year-end news conference, Conte accused opposition leader Matteo Salvini of “insidious” political behavior.