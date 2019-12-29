Russia’s MMA legend Emelianenko defeats US Quinton Jackson in Bellator competition

Russia’s legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko has defeated Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson of the United States in the Bellator competition in Japan, TASS reports.

The 43-year-old Russian MMA veteran won by knocking out his opponent in the first round of the bout at the Saitama Arena. Two minutes and 59 seconds after the start of the bout, Emelianenko dealt a strong blow from the right side, causing the American to fall. The referee conferred the victory on Emelianenko.

The Russian fighter boasts an impressive career record of 39 wins and 6 losses in his 18-year-long MMA career and is dubbed in the MMA world as ‘The Last Emperor.’

The 41-year-old US fighter has a record of 38 wins (20 by KOs, 4 by submission and 14 by decisions) and 14 defeats.