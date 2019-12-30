Kozak hints at Russia’s response to sanctions against Nord Stream-2

Russia’s response to the United States’ sanctions against Russian gas pipelines will be well-balanced and adequate, and the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline will be completed despite Washington’s sanctions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said.

"We will take a well-balanced and adequate decision," he said in an interview with the Vesti Nedeli weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked about Russia’s possible response to the American sanctions against Nord Stream-2.

"The gas pipeline will be built, despite the sanctions and restrictions," TASS cited him as saying.