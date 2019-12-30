Russia starts work on 2nd power unit for Akkuyu plant

The construction of a new power unit at the Russian-built Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey is set to start in the first quarter of 2020, director general of Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

“Works at the site have already begun... We may hold an official concrete pouring ceremony by March,” RT cited him as saying.

Pouring concrete at such sites usually marks the official start of construction. In August, Akkuyu Nuclear, a part of Rosatom charged with implementing the construction in Turkey, was granted a general licence, allowing them to start work on the second reactor.