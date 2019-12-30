Rouhani: sanctions to end sooner or later

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the era of sanctions and pressure against the Iranian nation will come to an end sooner or later.

“Here I will say frankly that the era of sanctions and pressure on the Iranian people will come to an end because our enemies have realized that they cannot force us into surrender with their ‘maximum pressure’ campaign,” the president said, speaking while visiting an exhibition of petrochemical industry achievements on Monday at a ceremony marking the national Petrochemical Industry Day.

"Their sole objective was to force us to sit at a negotiating table where we had no other choice but to accept all of their terms," the Mehr mews agency cited Rouhani as saying.