Gakharia summarizes 2019 in Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has summarised 2019 at the governmental meeting today. He has cited the occupation and jobs as key challenges for the country, adding that the Georgian economy is advancing.

"Georgia’s integration into the Euro-Atlantic space, with our traditions and cultural identity is a top priority for the Georgian Dream government,” the PM said.

Gakharia said that Georgia has taken over the chairmanship of the Council of Europe this year and "should use the opportunity to completely familiarise our European partners and allies with the progress Georgia has shown, as well as with the everyday challenges" it faces.

He noted that 2019 ‘was particularly rich’ by joint exercises with NATO and a new segment has appeared in the “very successful relations’ of the alliance and Georgia.

"In 2019 a new segment emerged in the NATO-Georgia relations which is Black Sea security - a new opportunity for Georgia to carry out an important partnership for NATO in the new field. It is our mission to be the guarantors of security in the Black Sea together with our foreign partners,” Agenda.ge cited him as saying.

In his opinion, Georgia has ‘particularly strengthened’ its security cooperation with the U.S.

Gakharia also said that the Intergovernmental Human Rights Council and the secretariat will provide further efforts in 2020 for the ‘high-level protection of human rights.’

Protection of human rights remains a key priority for the government,” Gakharia said, adding that the reform of the law enforcement field will continue in the next year to “boost the quality of investigations.”

Gakharia said that the data of the first 10 months of 2019 has shown more than five per cent of economic growth. "We are very optimistic for the final data of the year,” he added.

According to the PM, in the third quarter of 2019 the foreign direct investments have been increased by 14%, with more than nine million tourists visiting the country.

Gakharia said that Georgian mountainous resorts are ready to receive tourists and said that through the privatization of state-owned assets Georgia has already received more than 45 million GEL incomes.