Lavrov: Iran nuclear deal in danger of 'falling apart'

Iran's nuclear deal with world powers is in danger of “falling apart" without the compliance of the United States and the European Union, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned after meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow.

“Because of the destructive line that Washington keeps towing, this important achievement of international diplomacy... is in danger of falling apart,” the Russian foreign minister said, adding that “colleagues from the European Union” were not fully complying with the agreement either.

Lavrov said Russia would demand full compliance from both the U.S. and the EU, in which case Iran would be able to return to fulfilling its obligations in accordance with the deal.

Otherwise the agreement should be considered “no longer existing,” the AP cited the Russian diplomat as saying.