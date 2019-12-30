Gazprom and Ukraine sign settlement agreement in investment arbitration

Gazprom and Ukraine have signed a settlement agreement in investment arbitration, which opens the way for concluding long-term gas transportation contracts, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Justice Ivan Leshchina said.

"Ukraine and Gazprom are signing a settlement agreement in investment arbitration," he wrote on Facebook, posting a photograph of the document that is inked by Gazprom’s representative Elena Burmistrova and Ukrainian Minister of Justice Denis Malyuska.

Leshchina added that "the signing of the agreement paves the way for concluding long-term gas transportation agreements between Naftogaz and Gazprom," TASS reported.