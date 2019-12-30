Six drug traffickers detained in Tbilisi

Six drug traffickers have been detained in Ponichala district of Tbilisi this month, with large quantity of drugs confiscated, the Georgian Interior Ministry reported today.

The ministry says that since January 1, 2019 they have confiscated: 31,000 pills of subutex and suboxone, 32 kg of heroin, 2.2 kg of cocaine, 22 kg and 10 liters of alpha PVP, 25 kg of MDMA, 10 kg and 500 gr of new psychotropic substance, 2 kg of psychotropic drugs, Agenda.ge reported.