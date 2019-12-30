Shots fired in central Berlin

An unknown gunman has fired several shots in a cafe in Berlin near Checkpoint Charlie, the police said on Twitter.

The shots were likely linked to an attempt of a robbery at a cafe, German rbb broadcaster said, citing a police spokesman.

An operation into the incident is underway in the centre of Berlin, police said, adding that the situation in the area is under control.

The area around the intersection of Friedrichstrasse and Kochstrasse has been cordoned off, Sputnik reported.