IRGC seizes Malaysian tanker with 'illegal' oil In Hormuz - media

Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign tanker and crew that it says were carrying illegal oil, Iranian state media reported.

The Iranians said the vessel was carrying more than 1 million liters of fuel and was taken into custody on December 29 near Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to an IRGC press statement cited by the Fars news agency.

Some reports suggested there were 16 Malaysian crew members aboard the ship, while others said 12 "foreign nationals" were detained with the ship.