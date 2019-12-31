Gazprom and Ukraine sign package deal on gas transit

Russia's Gazprom and its Ukrainian partners have signed a package of agreements, which restored a balance of interests of both sides, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said.

Miller noted that final decisions and agreements have been reached after continuous bilateral talks, which lasted for five days in Vienna. "We have signed a number of agreements and contracts, and they are in reality a significant package deal, which has restored the balance of interests of both sides," he said.

These documents come into legal force starting today and provide for the transit of the Russian natural gas across the territory of Ukraine after December 31, 2019. The documents are dated as of December 30, TASS reported.

Gazprom CEO stressed that the company "has done everything it could and once again proved to be a responsible supplier and a reliable partner."

According to a statement from the Russian energy giant, "In line with the protocol as of December 20, Gazprom, Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Gas Transportation System Operator of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice signed a package of documents, which provide for the transit of natural gas across the territory of Ukraine after December 31, 2019."

The package consists of three main documents. One of them is a deal between Ukraine’s new gas transit system operator, the Gas Transportation System Operator of Ukraine, and Gazprom, which sets out technical procedures and rules of interaction between the operators. The other documents stipulate the organization of the gas transit and a settlement agreement, in which Naftogaz and Gazprom waive their claims regarding the 2009 contracts.

The parties also agreed to waive new and withdraw existing mutual claims. Gazprom also agreed to pay around $2.9 bln to Naftogaz by the year-end under the decision made by the Stockholm Arbitration. Moreover, an amicable settlement was agreed on antitrust proceedings against Gazprom in Ukraine.