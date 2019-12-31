Mehriban Aliyeva visits centers for children with special needs in Baku

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the conditions created at the Children's Psycho-Neurological Center after major overhaul, and attended the opening of a new block of the center.

Mehriban Aliyeva inquired about the conditions created for children living and receiving treatment and education at Children's Psycho-Neurological Center.

Built in 2009 with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the center has psychology, psychiatry, neuropathology, logopedics, pediatry, ultrasound examination and physiotherapy rooms. It treats children with autism, cerebral palsy and various forms of mental backwardness and mental retardation. The center was reconstructed and a two-storey new block was built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

After viewing the new block of the center, Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva celebrated the upcoming World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year together with the children.

Mehriban Aliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also visited the Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder operating under the “United and Healthy” Public Union in Narimanov district, Baku.

Mehriban Aliyeva celebrated the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at the Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder which is supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The children with autism spectrum disorder demonstrated their talent. Mehriban Aliyeva performed a song with the choir operating under the center.

She then made a cake together with the children and talked to them.

A graduate of the center, a second-year student of the Azerbaijan University of Culture and Arts Alisahib Bayramov and other children also played the piano. Leyla Aliyeva also performed a song.

The First Vice-President then tasted the cake she made with the children.

Chairperson of the Public Union Aytan Eynalova noted that properly trained specialists are engaged in taking care of 70 children here.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the center’s staff, children undergoing treatment here, and their family members on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, and wished them success.