U.S. explains attacks on Iranian-militias in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the recent attacks by the U.S. on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday night.

"I made clear that our defensive action was aimed at deterring Iran and protecting American lives," Pompeo tweeted.

On December 29, the U.S. military carried out the strikes against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.