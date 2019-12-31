Zakir Hasanov celebrates Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis with military personnel serving on front line

According to the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense has visited military units stationed in the frontline zone on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with military personnel who is on combat duty in the foremost positions released during the April battles in the Talish direction, checked the defense stability, combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen, as well as observed the enemy’s positions from the command-observation post.

The Minister of Defense extended his congratulations and best wishes to the military personnel on the occasion of holidays, awarded servicemen who distinguished themselves in the service and handed them valuable gifts and holiday presents.

After talking to the soldiers at the tea table, he inquired about the work being carried out in the sphere of the improvement of the social conditions of the military personnel serving on the front line and gave relevant instructions, AzerTAc reported.

In addition, Zakir Hasanov visited a mobile hospital, met with soldiers undergoing treatment here and personnel of the military-medical institution, congratulated them on the holidays and presented them with gifts.